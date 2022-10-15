Plucky Chippa United halt Kaizer Chiefs winning run

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Chippa United put on a gutsy performance to serve Kaizer Chiefs a 2-1 defeat in front of thousands of their supporters at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday evening.

Chiefs were on a three-game winning run going into the match but they could not get their fourth which would have catapulted them to the top of the standings.

The defeat leaves Chiefs unmoved in fourth place while Chippa broke into the Top 8 and made it three wins a row. This is probably a club record for them.

Chiefs started the game slow and their first real chance came in the 32nd minute. Kgaogelo Sekgota made space for himself on the right and crossed the ball for Keagan Dolly.

The latter however tried a shot with his right foot and it became a tame effort which the keeper easily collected.

Chiefs finally broke the deadlock in the 44th minute when Siyabonga Ngezana headed in from a corner.

Caleb Bimenyimana almost doubled Chiefs’ lead early in the second half when he got past a Chippa defender and took a powerful shot. But Lloyd Kazapua was equal to the task and palmed the ball over.



Chippa thought they had found an equaliser 50 minutes into the game. The goal was however erroneously ruled offside. But they had the equaliser three minutes later with Chiefs defence allowing Siphelele Luthuli a shot inside their own box.

Chippa United took the lead late in the game to steal the full points through an own goal from Edmilson Dove, who saw the ball hit him and go into the net while defending a corner kick,

Bimenyimana had a chance to save Chiefs blushes in the dying minutes but dragged his shot wide with an open net in front of him.

Chiefs will hope to get back to winning ways on Wednesday when they host TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium.