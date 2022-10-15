Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Following his side’s 1-1 draw with Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium on Friday, AmaZulu FC head coach Romain Folz believes his side could have won the match had they taken their chances in the first half.

ALSO READ: Pirates coach Riveiro defends tactics after AmaZulu draw

In the end, Usuthu had to settle for a 1-1 draw, having taken the lead in the first half of the match.



The AmaZulu mentor says he knew exactly what to expect from Pirates and his charges were ready for what the Buccaneers were going to throw at them in the opening minutes of the tie.

“I think we did very well in the first half, it’s quite unfair that we didn’t score more in that period. I believe that the boys applied the game nicely, we knew Pirates were going to press us high in the first 25 minutes and give us space in behind.

“So, we were able to hit them behind their back three to four times. I believe we could have scored more,” said Folz.

Folz, however, wasn’t happy with the second half performance after seeing energy levels drop from his players.

“Then in the second half, we were okay in the first 10 minutes then after that we dropped physically. It’s a scenario of one of the big improvements for me (that I have to do at the club) if we want to play the way I want my team to play. We need a lot of movement off the ball, a lot of dynamism between the lines,” he continued.

“When the body doesn’t react the way you want to react it is very difficult to play that type of football, so you start playing long (balls) and that goes a little bit against what we aimed. I don’t blame the boys, it is a process.”