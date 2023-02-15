LISTEN: Saile and Lorch bring cheer to Chiefs and Pirates

Phakaaathi Reporter

Christian Saile scored his first goal for Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup last weekend, and even if it was a tap in from on the goal line, his overall performance has sparked hope that the Congolese attacker could be the answer to Amakhosi’s striking problems this season.

Phakaaathi editor Jonty Mark, along with football writers Sibongiseni Gumbi and Tshepo Ntsoelengoe, in this week’s Ballz to the Wall podcast, take a look at Kaizer Chiefs’ performance against Maritzburg and ask the question: Is Saile just a tap-in merchant or is this a sign of good things to come for Chiefs and their new man?

Orlando Pirates, meanwhile, had a returning hero to thank for helping them overcome a tricky Nedbank Cup tie at All Stars on the weekend. Thembinkosi Lorch finally returned from his injury woes to inspire Pirates to a 2-0 win at the Wits Football Stadium, and the Phakaaathi team take a look at whether he could be the man to inspire the Buccaneers in the last part of the campaign.

Sundowns stroll on

Also up for discussion are Mamelodi Sundowns who just keep on winning, this time taking down Al Hilal in the Caf Champions League. And we also take a look at the row brewing between Pitso Mosimane and TS Galaxy head coach Sead Ramovic, over a former Masandawana attacker, Sibusiso Vilakazi.

Vilakazi has been released by Galaxy, with Ramovic implying he didn’t work hard enough in training, and ‘Jingles’ has seen fit to throw his opinion into the ring, sparking an interesting ‘conversation’.

You can listen to the latest Ballz to the Wall podcast right here: