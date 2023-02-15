Nedbank Cup draw sees a repeat of last year’s final

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

The Nedbank Cup last 16 draw again saw the big three avoiding each other, with the most exciting fixture a repeat of last year’s final between Marumo Gallants and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Gallants and Sundowns meet after the sides clashed for the trophy in the final nine months ago, which saw the Brazilians emerge as 2-1 winners at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

While Downs will take on Gallants, Kaizer Chiefs found themselves getting what many would call an easy draw, with the Glamour Boys being paired against Motsepe Foundation side Casric Stars in a quest for a place in the quarterfinals.

Chiefs will have to be careful, however, as the Nedbank Cup has always brought a lot of surprises which has seen lower league teams upsetting top flight teams.

Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates were also drawn against a Motsepe Foundation Championship side, with the Buccaneers having to play host to Venda Football Academy.

‘Every team has a chance’

Bucs midfielder Thabang Monare is happy with the draw, but says playing a side that is not playing in the DStv Premiership doesn’t make it easy for them.

“It’s a good draw, I believe we will be ready for them. It doesn’t matter which league they are playing in, they made it onto this stage and that means they are a good team. This competition is a tough one because every team has a chance to go all the way to the final,” said Monare after the draw.

The PSL say they will announce full details regarding the dates and venues of the fixtures in due course.

Last 16 Draw

Orlando Pirates v Venda Football Academy

Golden Arrows v Royal AM

Marumo Gallants v Mamelodi Sundowns

Chippa United v Mpheni Home Defenders

Dondol Stars v AmaZulu FC

Kaizer Chiefs v Casric Stars

Sekhukhune United v Cape Town Spurs

TS Galaxy v Stellenbosch FC



