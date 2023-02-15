Who’s next for giant killers Dondol Stars in Nedbank Cup?

Sibongiseni Gumbi

The way Dondol Stars beat SuperSport United in the Nedbank Cup first round convinced many who watched the game that they are the real deal.

ALSO READ: Hunt predicts Young Player award will go to SuperSport

The Gauteng-based ABC Motsepe League leaders played with an assured professionalism and matched SuperSport in every aspect.

Dondol became the first side this season to slay a giant who ply their trade in the country’s elite league in this year’s edition of the Nedbank Cup.

And now with the draw for the second round of the Nedbank Cup set for Wednesday evening, it will be interesting to see who Dondol gets next.

Some have expressed their wish to see them pitted against runaway top flight leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

There has been talk circulating on social media that Dondol had the better of Sundowns, beating them 2-1 in a friendly game recently.

Their co-coach, Vincent Rammoni has meanwhile expressed his worry that the new found fame his team has might disturb the players’ focus.

“They are human beings, they deserve to be excited about the victory and they deserve to be happy about it,” says Rammoni as quoted by TimesLive this week.

“But they know that whenever it is time to do the work, it is time to work hard in the office with everybody rolling up their sleeves to put in the shift.

“The players who are always raising their hands on the training ground to say, ‘coach I am ready and I want to go with you for the next game’…

“Those are the ones that will always be rewarded,” added Rammoni.



The other teams who had chances to cause upsets in the first round failed.

All Stars tried their best against Orlando Pirates but their opponent’s experience counted on the day as they lost 2-0.

It was Northern Cape’s Tornado FC who came closest to causing an upset when they came from 3-0 down to losing 3-2 at AmaZulu FC on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Gallants’ Molangoane says Akhdar clash not as easy as it looked

There are however still five teams from the lower divisions who can still cause heartache in the next round of the Nedbank Cup.

Dondol and Mpheni Home Defenders are still there from the Safa leagues. Casric Stars, Cape Town Spurs and Venda Football Academy are the Motsepe Foundation Championship representatives still active in the competition.