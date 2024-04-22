Gauteng Premier Lesufi makes astonishing claim about Nedbank final venue

'They are hosting that game free of charge,' Lesufi said.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi claims the Mbombela municipality is not charging to host the Nedbank Cup. Picture Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says the only reason the Nedbank Cup final is being held at Mbombela Stadium, and not in Gauteng, is that the Mbombela municipality are not charging any fee to host the match.

The Premier Soccer League has already announced that the final will be held at Mbombela Stadium on June 1.

“The reason we lost the final to Mbombela is that they are hosting that game for free of charge,” Lesufi told City Press on Sunday.

“As a provincial government, I don’t have that facility and can only rely on municipalities which want to charge Nedbank R500 000 just to put traffic cops.”

“On the other hand, the stadium management also wants to charge. So, Mbombela says to the sponsors, come and you won’t pay for traffic cops and the stadium.”

Orlando Pirates are playing Chippa United and Stellenbosch will take on Mamelodi Sundowns for the right to play in the final.

The Premier Soccer League previously gave very different reasons for hosting the final in Mbombela.

We are thrilled to bring the Nedbank Cup final back to Mbombela Stadium, a venue rich in football history, having hosted memorable matches in the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations,” said acting PSL CEO Mato Madlala.

“This is a pivotal occasion for both the PSL and our partners, Nedbank, as it highlights our joint dedication to expanding football’s reach and impact throughout South Africa.

“Moreover, hosting the final in Mbombela will also cater to football enthusiasts from neighbouring countries like Mozambique and eSwatini, thereby boosting tourism in the region. We eagerly anticipate an electrifying final that will captivate live audiences, as well as those who will tune in on television and radio.”