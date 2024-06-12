PSL confirms date for the 2023-2024 awards

'The PSL Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, 23 June 2024,' said the league in a statement.

The PSL has confirmed that top performers during the 2023-2024 DStv Premiership season will be honoured during an awards ceremony on June 23.

All eyes will be on who will walk away with the coveted PSL Footballer of the Season award that always divide opinions amongst fans.

Incumbent Teboho Mokoena is vying for the coveted award alongside his Mamelodi Sundowns teammate Ronwen Williams as well as Iqraam Rayners of Stellenbosch FC.

Additionally, both Williams and Rayners are also nominated for the Players’ Player of the Season category, alongside the Orlando Pirates fan-favourite Patrick Maswanganyi.

Sundowns league-winning coach Rulani Mokwena will be against his Orlando Pirates counterpart Jose Riveiro and Stellenbosch’s Steve Barker for the coach of the season award.

“The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is thrilled to announce the date and time for the highly anticipated 2023/24 PSL Awards,” said the league in a statement on Wednesday.

“The PSL Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, 23 June 2024. You can tune in to watch the event live at 18h30 on SuperSport PSL channel (202) and SABC 1. Sunday, 23 June 2024. You can tune in to watch the event live at 18h30 on SuperSport PSL channel (202) and SABC 1.”