AmaTuks coach still clinging on to PSL promotion hopes

'The home match we play against Richards Bay won't be easy but we have to get stuck in and fight,' Motaung said.

AmaTuks coach Tlisane Motaung is under no illusions about the task at hand if his team is to secure promotion to the DStv Premiership next season. The University of Pretoria are embroiled in a PSL promotion playoffs battle alongside Richards Bay and Baroka FC.

ALSO READ: PSL confirms date for the 2023-2024 awards

Having played to a 1-1 draw against Bakgakga on Wednesday, Tuks have to get maximum points against the Natal Rich Boyz to stand a good chance of playing top flight football next season.

Motaung is also counting on home advantage when they play host to the KwaZulu-Natal side who lead the three-team playoffs table.

‘Get stuck in’

“The home match we play against Richards Bay won’t be easy but we have to get stuck in and fight,” Motaung said ahead of Saturday’s crucial match at Tuks Stadium.

“It’s now or never because of the situation we find ourselves in. The only thing we need is three points at least we have home advantage. We have to learn from Cape Town Spurs because they got into the DStv Premiership through the playoffs last season. We have to borrow from them and we believe that we can do it.

“We have to fight and we have to make sure that we grind the result in the next match because playing a draw might be a big disadvantage for us.”

Tuks are on four points after three games while Richards Bay, who are on the same number of points, lead the standings on goal difference. They also have a game in hand over the Pretoria-based side.

“It’s important to get promoted, that’s why we came here looking for maximum points against Baroka,” Motaung concluded.

ALSO READ: OPINION – Bafana fever shows why PSL football is needed back in Bloemfontein

“Had we picked up the three points, we would be in the driving seat. Now it has to go down to the wire and we will see what’s going to happen. It is very important for the institution and this club to get them promoted.”