Kekana picks Williams for footballer of the season

"The amount of work he continues to do for this club is amazing," said Kekena.

Mamelodi Sundowns legend Hlompho Kekana believes rotating the team has been one of the club’s secret weapons this season.



Kekana is impressed with how fringe players have stepped up whenever they are called upon to preserve their 29-game unbeaten run.



Even after capturing a record-extending seventh successive DStv Premiership title, Rulani Mokwena’s charges have continued to plug away. Kekana heaped praise on how the tactical team has managed the team this season.



“If there’s one thing I want to applaud the technical team for, is to give every player an opportunity to play and contribute to the success of this team,” said Kekana on the Sundowns pitchside podcast.



“In the past five games, we saw different personnel and this is a mark of champions because every player is so important. I must give credit to the technical team and of course the players for also taking on the responsibility to say I have to deliver because that is professionalism.”



Kekana has also picked Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams to be crowned the PSL Footballer of the Season.



The Bafana Bafana captain has been one of the standout performers for the Brazilians this season with 15 clean sheets and conceding only seven goals in 21 league appearances.



“I’ve got a plea to whoever is given the scope of choosing the player of the season, if you can’t find anybody then pick Ronwen Williams because the amount of work he continues to do for this club is amazing,” Kekana concluded.



“I won’t talk about the national team because they made sure that they bring back a bronze medal here. He’s on 15 clean sheets and the year Itumeleng Khune won the player of the season, he won it with 12 clean sheets so you do the maths.”