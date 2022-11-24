Billiat not worthy of new Kaizer Chiefs deal, says Baloyi

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Khama Billiat’s poor display for Kaizer Chiefs has raised a lot of questions regarding the player’s stay with the club with his contract coming to an end in June next year.



Amakhosi legend Brian Baloyi believes the attacker’s recent performances for the club are not worthy of him getting staying at the club.

Billiat joined Chiefs from Mamelodi Sundowns in 2018, with the Zimbabwean international coming with a lot of expectations at Naturena after his successful stay with Sundowns, scoring goals and helping the Brazilians win a number of trophies including the Caf Champions League and the Caf Super Cup.

His form, however, has gone down in the last three seasons and this season the Zimbabwean star has played 11 games and made three assists for Chiefs.



Baloyi feels that Billiat’s performance last season and this season does not guarantee him a contract renewal at Chiefs when it expires in June next year.

“I was Khama’s fan five years ago, but I don’t know what is happening with his contribution today, whether it’s an injury or other things. But realistically, this season and the last season doesn’t guarantee him renewal of a contract. Someone like that, for me, I would say, if he really wants to stay and if you want to keep him, then put him on a different contract,” said Baloyi, who played for Chiefs from 1993 to 2004.

“In that way, if he shows that he wants to stay at the club, then you put him on a performance contract. Besides that, I will say no (to a new contract).”

Billiat’s poor form has added to Amakhosi’s woes in the last couple of years, especially since he was signed to help the team win trophies and he is yet to lift one with Chiefs since joining him in 2018.