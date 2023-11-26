Chiefs hit by scandals ahead of Swallows game

The Soweto giants have not had a great start and it has now emerged that there is some disunity in the team.

Kaizer Chiefs find themselves embroiled in controversies, with reports of racial tensions and player discipline problems reported in their camp.

This comes ahead of Chiefs’ crucial DStv Premiership match against Moroka Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

According to a Sunday World report, black players in the team feel they are undermined compared to their coloured teammates.

The reports says the club also has disciplinary issues, with club captain and goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune and Mduduzi Mdantsane suspended for having consumed alcohol while on duty.

It is reported that Khune was found to be over the limit when he was tested during training last week.

Mdantsane is said to have failed to control himself, and drank during the club chairman, Kaizer Motaung’s induction to the Hall of Fame ceremony.

Chiefs’ spokesman, Vina Maphosa was quoted admitting the disciplinary issues, but refuted claims of racial tension.

“There are issues around the player (Khune) you have mentioned,” said Maphosa.

“We cannot confirm or release a statement until the club gives us a clearer picture and direction around the matter.

“We are aware that there is a matter that the football department is dealing with relating to the player.

“We will release a statement if there is any punitive action, otherwise we will be interfering with the process.”

Chiefs deny racial tensions

Maphosa admitted that Mdantsane had transgressed against the club’s rules and was then suspended.

He said however that that matter had already been dealt with and was now water under the bridge.

“About the cliques in the camp, it has been bandied about and I think there are always those kinds of dynamics in every workplace when there are different races and ethnic groups.

“As far as Chiefs are concerned, we do not distinguish according to race. If there is such a thing in our system, we will root it out and we will be very scathing about it.

“All the players are treated the same, and all employees of the club are equal,” said Maphosa.