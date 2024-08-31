Riveiro praises the fans as Pirates surge into MTN8 final

'We are so happy to have them (the fans) here, they give us an extra boost,' said the Pirates coach.

Jose Riveiro looks on as Orlando Pirates beat Cape Town City 2-0 at Orlando Stadium on Saturday to reach the MTN8 final. Picture: GalloImages

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro was delighted with an excellent crowd at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, as the Buccaneers beat Cape Town City 2-0 to seal their place in a third consecutive MTN8 final.

The stands were throbbing with excited Buccaneers supporters, who were treated to a fine attacking display by Pirates, with goals from Tshegofatso Mabasa and Deon Hotto sealing a 3-1 aggregate semifinal victory.

In truth, it could have been even worse for City, who were a pale shadow of the team that managed a 1-1 draw at the Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday.

“In 2022, when I started here, I was a bit surprised by the absence of people in the stadium, knowing the fans that Pirates have,” Riveiro, who has already led the Buccaneers to two MTN8 and two Nedbank Cup titles, told SuperSport TV after the match.

“We know what we are trying to give them every time, we have an obligation to give our all in every game, and when we do the talent is there. We play good football, whether we are winning or not winning, we cannot always be in control of the result.

“We are so happy to have them (the fans) here, they give us an extra boost.”

‘Strong character’

Riveiro added that Mabasa’s opening goal in the 25th minute allowed the Buccaneers to take charge of the game on Saturday.

“In the beginning the game was very tactical, little by little we imposed our tempo,” said the Pirates coach.

“We got the first goal … and from there we were much more comfortable. We had a lot of chances to finish the game in transitions in the second half, but I think the team played nice, with strong character and personalty, enjoying playing football. Most importantly, everyone tried their best.”