Stellies stun Sundowns again to book place in MTN8 final

Stellenbosch will now come up against the new cup kings of South African football, Orlando Pirates.

Lehlogonolo Mojela of Stellenbosch FC celebrates scoring during the MTN8 semifinal against Mamelodi Sundowns at Moses Mabhida Stadium on September 01, 2024 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Stellenbosch FC have sealed their spot in the final of the MTN8 Cup competition after a well-deserved 1-0 win over Mamelodi Sundowns at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday. Lehlohonolo Mojela scored the only goal of the match for Stellies as they took the two-legged tie 2-0 on aggregate.

On the balance of play, Steve Barker’s men were the better team. Sundowns fired blanks for a second game in a row and pressure will certainly mount on coach Manqoba Mngqithi. Stellenbosch will now come up against the new cup kings of South African football, Orlando Pirates.

The Brazilians were toothless in Durban and failed to put together any meaningful attacks. Their best chance of the 90 minutes came from a moment of individual brilliance by Lucas Ribeiro, who hit the upright with six minutes left.

The Tshwane giants didn’t play like a team in need of a goal and hardly showed any urgency for the better part of the game. There were no clear-cut chances to speak of and Sage Stephens’ goal wasn’t troubled as much as it was in the first leg.

On the other hand, Stellies looked dangerous every time they broke forward on the counter. Masandawana were forced to concede a few tactical fouls to thwart the danger and Stellenbosch nearly hit the front through Andre de Jong.

De Jong’s glancing header went wide of goal on the half hour mark. A minute later, Sundowns goalkeeper Jody February was forced into a one-handed save to tip De Jong’s header over the bar from a Fawaaz Basadien cross,

Stephens was called on to make a great save to deny Aubrey Modiba in first half stoppage time, but Mngqithi and his technical team needed new ideas in the second half to turn things around.

Instead, the team from the Cape Winelands took the lead three minutes after restart after Mojela tapped home from a low cross by De Jong to stun the league champions and leave them with a mountain to climb if they were to rescue the game.

In the end, Sundowns were second best and Stellenbosch will now contest their second cup final in two seasons after winning the Carling Knockout last December.