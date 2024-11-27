Riveiro proud of Pirates after hard-fought win over Belouizdad

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro was extremely proud of his charges after they picked up maximum points away in Algeria in the CAF Champions League.

A brace by young Mohau Nkota earned the Buccaneers a crucial 2-1 win over CR Belouizdad in a Group C clash at Stade Du 5 Juillet in Algiers on Tuesday night.



Speaking to the media in Algiers after the game, Riveiro said he was not only happy with the result, but also with how his players applied themselves in the game against a strong opponent especially in the first half.

“Good first half, not only the result but the application was good because we were a brave team tonight. We came here with the intention of graduating from this competition. [We played against] an experienced team with young players and an experienced coach in this competition,” said Riveiro.

“I think after these 90 minutes of full intensity and lots of things, I think we’re…despite the result, a much better team than we were before. It’s the result and the performance [that could help us] grow as a team. Fantastic three points and that’s a good way to start the group stage. So yeah, I’m extremely proud of the boys tonight,” added Riveiro.

Commenting on the game itself, Riveiro does not feel like Pirates were in trouble of not getting the three points despite CR Belouizdad’s late surge and the consolation goal.

“In the second half we only managed to concede one goal through a set-piece. But I think we managed to control the game and we only gave them space on the sides. I don’t think we suffered so much despite the fact that they were in control of the ball possession In the second half. We didn’t find moments to breathe and to keep the ball in sequences of more that six to eight passes to get a little bit of control. But that was not our intention [to lose ball possession], it was because the opponents were pushing hard because they were two-nil down,” commented Riveiro.



Pirates will face Egyptian giants Al-Ahly in their next Group C clash at home at Orlando Stadium next week Saturday. But before that they will play Stellenbosch FC in a Betway Premiership clash at home on Sunday.