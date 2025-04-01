Cardoso ‘not excited’ about Sundowns win over Esperance

"I’m not really excited but conscious about what is ahead and what we got," said Cardoso.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso was not happy with how his side executed the game plan during the narrow victory against Esperance.

This comes after the Brazilians registered a narrow 1-0 win over the Tunisian giants in the first leg of the CAF Champions League quarterfinal clash at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

Namibian striker Peter Shalulile netted the only goal of the match to give Sundowns the edge going to the second leg in Tunis next Tuesday.



READ MORE: Shalulile gives Sundowns crucial win over Esperance

“I think the first half we were not very clever in the way we had to play. Because the things that we knew we had to put on the pitch we didn’t. So, we ran away from the plan that we had defined that’s important to do. When you do it it’s obvious, you’ll not play the game you want to play,” Cardoso told SABC Sport after the game.

“We controlled the first half, but then I think in the second half we only did in the first 20 minutes what we needed to do. Out of that we got the goal, and at that moment I felt we played what we wanted to play.

“Then again, we did not have the best emotions and could have continued with the same style that we wanted to have in order to go for the second goal. But we also need to understand the game we were playing and what team we were playing,” he added.

Cardoso unexcited about what lies ahead for Sundowns

Cardoso conceded that the tie was not over yet, but added that he was pleased that they are at least going to Tunisia with a goal advantage.



ALSO READ: Pirates looking to win CAF Champions League again

“The tie is at half-time, we have hard work ahead of us, but it’s better to go with a 1-0 rather than a 1-1 or a 0-0.

“So, I’m not really excited but conscious about what is ahead and what we got.”