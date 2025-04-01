Pirates looking to win CAF Champions League again

"I think the Champions League is an important part of the history of the club," said Riveiro.

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says they are looking to replicate the ‘Class of 95’ by being the next generation to win the CAF Champions League.

The Spaniard, however, acknowledges that the Buccaneers are facing a tough task to achieve this feat looking at the tough opponents they will face enroute to the final.



The Buccaneers, who last won the CAF Champions League in 1995, are in the quarterfinal stage of teh competition where they face MC Alger of Algeria at the 5 July Stadium in Algiers this evening.

“Well obviously, the Champions League is a special competition; it’s difficult because it’s not a competition that will be fair to every contender – sometimes it’s about one particular moment, little details in one game or the other,” Riveiro told CAF TV.



“But I think the Champions League is an important part of the history of the club. It’s something that makes all the Buccaneers very proud of their team. We are the first team in South African history to have a star in our jersey.



“Pirates and Champions League are going together forever and hopefully; we can be one of those generations that are also in our fans’ minds because we managed to play in the final stages of the competition. Why not dream of getting the silverware as well?”

Kick-off for tonight’s game is at 9pm.