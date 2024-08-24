Riveiro satisfied with Pirates display against Disciples

“I am giving a lot of value to the performance and the result," said the Spanish coach.

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro was pleased with his players’ performance during the CAF Champions League clash against Disciples.

This comes after the Buccaneers walloped the Madagascan side 4-0 at Orlando Stadium on Friday night to advance to the next round of the continental competition.



READ MORE: Pirates annihilate hapless Disciples in Champions League clash

“I am giving a lot of value to the performance and the result. We were committed and responsible because we were playing for something very important for our fans, the club and ourselves as a group,” said Riveiro after the game.

“The way we approach the beginning of the game was key. We struggled a little bit and I think they had their first shot on target towards the end of the first half during the period where we defended too low.

“It is something we don’t like but it was provoked by the opponent and we tried to correct as the game went on. In the second half, maybe by purpose, we played a little bit according to the result by being a little bit conservative,” added the Spaniard.

Riveiro was also happy with Karim Kimvuidi’s contribution in the game. The DR Congo midfielder, who played in an unfamiliar position, was introduced in the second half and scored the fourth goal for Pirates.

The Spanish coach believes that the goal he scored will boost his confidence.

“It is really difficult to get playing time in this group, especially in the position where Karim used to play. He played as one of the three players upfront, one of the three forwards,” said Riveiro.



ALSO READ: Pirates coach Riveiro explains Maswanganyi substitution

“He played in a slightly different space than the space he is used to playing in, and that’s what the players need to do whenever they come to the field for 10, 15 to 30 minutes. Show who they are as football players, who they are during the week at training, and how well prepared they are.

“I think it [the goal] will help him be more confident next time. Also, for the fans to see Karim scoring; I think it is a very good new, which is probably not his strength. He is more of one player who used to be in the last pass or second last pass, but this is a good new for all of us and Karim is trying hard, so we are all happy to see Karim happy,” concluded Riveiro.