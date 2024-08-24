Pirates coach Riveiro explains Maswanganyi substitution
Maswanganyi was replaced by Makhehlene Makhaula.
Patrick Maswanganyi (centre) celebrates goal with teammates during the CAF Champions League 2024/25 Preliminary round 2nd leg match between Orlando Pirates and Disciples FC at Orlando Stadium on Friday. (Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix)
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has explained why Patrick Maswanganyo was taken off during the half-time break.
Maswanganyi, who was one of the star performers for the Buccaneers, was replaced by Makhehlene Makhaula as Pirates handed Disciples FC a 4-0 drubbing at Orlando Stadium on Friday night.
READ MORE: Pirates annihilate hapless Disciples in Champions League clash
“He got a yellow card in the first half and there were a couple of actions in the end of the second [first] half where the referee was looking for Tito’s reaction, intimidating a little bit,” Riveiro told SABC Sport.
“And like I said we have to reduce the possibilities or probabilities of the opponents to come back and that’s why.
“We play a little bit more safe with 3-0, we introduce Makhaula to consolidate a little bit the result in the second half, that’s why.”
ALSO READ: Chiefs target hands in transfer request at Stellies
Pirates will now face the winner between Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana and Namibia’s African Stars, who won the first leg 1-0.
Jwaneng and Stars will meet in the second leg in Botswana on Saturday afternoon.
For more news your way
Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.