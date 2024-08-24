Local Soccer

Pirates coach Riveiro explains Maswanganyi substitution

Maswanganyi was replaced by Makhehlene Makhaula.

Patrick Maswanganyi (centre) celebrates goal with teammates during the CAF Champions League 2024/25 Preliminary round 2nd leg match between Orlando Pirates and Disciples FC at Orlando Stadium on Friday. (Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has explained why Patrick Maswanganyo was taken off during the half-time break.

Maswanganyi, who was one of the star performers for the Buccaneers, was replaced by Makhehlene Makhaula as Pirates handed Disciples FC a 4-0 drubbing at Orlando Stadium on Friday night.

READ MORE: Pirates annihilate hapless Disciples in Champions League clash

“He got a yellow card in the first half and there were a couple of actions in the end of the second [first] half where the referee was looking for Tito’s reaction, intimidating a little bit,” Riveiro told SABC Sport.

“And like I said we have to reduce the possibilities or probabilities of the opponents to come back and that’s why.

“We play a little bit more safe with 3-0, we introduce Makhaula to consolidate a little bit the result in the second half, that’s why.”

ALSO READ: Chiefs target hands in transfer request at Stellies

Pirates will now face the winner between Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana and Namibia’s African Stars, who won the first leg 1-0.

Jwaneng and Stars will meet in the second leg in Botswana on Saturday afternoon.

Read more on these topics

CAF Champions league Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers)

