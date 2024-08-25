Jwaneng set up clash against Pirates in Champions League

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro said his side was ready to face the Botswana champions.

Patrick Maswanganyi of Orlando Pirates and Benson Mangolo of Jwaneng Galaxy during the CAF Champions League, 2nd preliminary round – leg 2 match at Orlando Stadium last year September. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates will get a chance to avenge the humiliating defeat they suffered against Jwaneng FC of Botswana when the sides meet in the second round of the CAF Champions League preliminary stages.

This after the Buccaneers hammered Disciples FC of Madagascar 4-0 in the first round on Friday while Galaxy edged Namibian champions African Stars 6-5 on penalties on Saturday.

Speaking after his side’s victory over Disciples in Orlando, Pirates coach Jose Riveiro said his side was ready to face the Botswana champions.



ALSO READ: Riveiro satisfied with Pirates display against Disciples

“If Jwaneng is the next opponent in this competition, there is going to be a component of having the opportunity of playing against them again. We didn’t have a good time against them last time, they are a tough opponent and there is going to be extra motivation for all of us,” said Riveiro.

“Jwaneng have more experience in this competition as they reached the group stages last season where they collected six or seven points.

“They are very strong at home, this competition is attractive to whoever is coming and for us our responsibility and commitment is to do everything to reach the group stage and is something I would really like to experience.”

Jwaneng Galaxy head coach Morena Ramoreboli is expecting a difficult clash against Pirates.

“Orlando Pirates again… Another tough encounter, I know that they were here to watch as well. To be honest with you there’s nothing much to say about Orlando Pirates. They are a big team, we give them the same respect as we did in the last encounter. We know that it will be another difficult match,” said Ramoreboli after the match.

However, prior to meeting Galaxy, Pirates will meet Cape Town City away in the first leg of the MTN8 on Tuesday.

City coach Eric Tinkler is looking forward to exploiting Pirates’ weaknesses in Cape Town.

“They have so many qualities, they have a massive squad to choose from,” said Tinkler during the MTN semi-final pre-match press conference on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Pirates coach Riveiro explains Maswanganyi substitution

“Their preparations have been exceptional, obviously being able to go to Spain and play against the type of opposition they played.

“But at the same time we saw them drawing away against the team from Madagascar. So, they do have frailties.”

“So, we’ve got to go out there, we’ve got to have a full belief in ourselves.”