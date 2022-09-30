Riveiro sings Erasmus praises ahead of Sundowns clash

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has praised the professionalism of new striker Kermit Erasmus, and he believes his experience will be helpful for his team.

Erasmus joined Pirates from Mamelodi Sundowns on the last day of transfer window, with the striker making a return to the Buccaneers having played for the club back in 2013 before making a switch to French club Stade Rennais in 2016.

“I found an experienced player, smart and professional because he is in a good fitness level which tells me that he has been taking care of himself and he is ready to perform and train. But it takes time because he arrived a few days ago. He has few experiences with the group, the team methods and everything, so we need to be patient,” said Riveiro on his new goal-poacher.

“We cannot think about the past, we cannot think about what he did. We have to think about what he can do for us from now, but we need to be patient understanding that he just landed into our structure. Hopefully he can help us very soon and we need everyone because we have five league games and two semi-finals coming. Kermit’s experience in the league and overseas it is going to be important for us and I can see an interesting player there.”

Erasmus could make his debut for Pirates when they face his former team Sundowns in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinals at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.