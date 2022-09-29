Fans urged to vote for their respective teams in Carling Cup

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

DStv Premiership clubs have less than a week to make sure that their respective teams will get enough votes to be part of the four teams that will be competing at the 2022 edition of the Carling Black Label Cup in November.

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates the voting started with Mamelodi Sundowns coming in at third position.



Swallows are currently hanging onto the fourth spot after deposing AmaZulu a few weeks ago.

Carling Black Label’s Arne Rust has urged the fans to continue with the closing date coming up on Sunday, 2 October and assured everyone that the votes are credible.

“We would like to encourage football fans to get their tickets and use this final week to vote for the teams that they would like to witness in action in this year’s exciting Cup. Fans and teams may rest assured knowing that the results are as per the fan vote, as with every year, we have worked very closely with auditing firm, Grant Thornton to ensure a credible audit of all the votes,” said Rust.

It remains to be seen which four clubs in the PSL will compete at the Carling Black Cup where there will also be one lucky fan who will walk away R100 000 cash prize simply by voting.



The Carling Black Label Cup is set to take place at the FNB Stadium on 12 November.