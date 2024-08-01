Local Soccer

1 Aug 2024

02:52 pm

Mdaka names preliminary Amajita squad for COSAFA Cup

Mdaka will name his final squad after the two friendly matches against Lesotho.

Mfundo Vilakazi of Kaizer Chiefs has been named in the preliminary Amajita squad (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

South African Under-20 men’s team coach Raymond Mdaka has named his 34-man preliminary squad for the 2024 COSAFA Under-20 Championships.

Amajita will report for camp on Sunday and will play two international friendly matches against Lesotho on 16 and 18 August, as they wrap up preparations for the regional  tournament, which will take place at the end of September 2024.

Mdaka believes that the two friendlies against Lesotho will assist him in picking the final squad for the COSAFA tournament.

“It has been a hectic couple of months for me and my technical team as we have been monitoring players locally and abroad,” Mdaka told SAFA media.

“We haven’t camped as a group since March 2024, but this upcoming camp will be very critical to our vision and way forward in preparing for the COSAFA championships.

“We have called up 34 players for this camp and hope that all of them will honour the call ups. We want to build a solid team around this bunch of players who we have identified.”

“I am looking forward to my first official international match as coach of Amajita and I believe that the crop of talent we have will make my job much easier,” concluded Mdaka.

The preliminary Amajita squad:

                           NoFull NameClub
1Musa MASEMOLAVIA Sports FC (RSA)
2Fletcher SMYTHE-LOWEBenfica FC (Portugal)
 3Takalani MAZHAMBAKaizer Chiefs FC (RSA)
4Duane BENNETWits University FC (RSA)
5Neo RAPOOSuperSport United FC (RSA)
6Asekho TIWANISekhukhune United FC (RSA)
7Siviwe NKWALICape Town Spurs FC (RSA)
8Mbekezeli MBOKAZIOrlando Pirates FC (RSA)
9Tylon SMITHStellenbosch FC (RSA)
10Waylon RENECKENorwich City FC (England)
11Xhosa MANYAMACape Town City FC (RSA)
12Lazola MAKUSuperSport United FC (RSA)
13Thuto MOJANAGAFeyenoord (Netherlands)
14Siyabonga MABENAMamelodi Sundowns FC (RSA)
15Mfundo VILAKAZIKaizer Chiefs FC (RSA)
16Luphumlo SIFUMBACape Town City FC (RSA)
17Ayanda SISHUBARC Lens FC (France)
18Langelihle PHILIStellenbosch FC (RSA)
19Shandre CAMPBELLClub NXT (Belgium)
20Thabang MAHLANGUSuperSport United FC (RSA)
21Siviwe MAGIDIGIDISuperSport United FC (RSA)
22Kutlwano LETLHAKOMamelodi Sundowns FC(RSA)
23Shakeel APRILCape Town City FC (RSA)
24Luke BAARTMANCape Town Spurs FC (RSA)
25Ofentse KGOSANAKaizer Chiefs FC (RSA)
26Gopolang TAUNYANAKaizer Chiefs FC (RSA)
27Cameron SCOTTGlasgow Rangers (Scotland)
28Aaron Stoch RYDELLAIK (Sweden)
29Gomolemo KEKANAMamelodi Sundowns FC (RSA)
30Bennet MOKOENAMamelodi Sundowns FC (RSA)
32Michael DOKUMNUFeyenoord (Netherlands)
33Katlego HANSENCopenhagen (Denmark)
34Gennaro JOHNSONUnattached

