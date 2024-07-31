Pirates’ Maela relishing prospect of facing ‘good friend’ Pule

'Hopefully I get to say sorry (for beating you) to him after the match!' said the Pirates captain.

Innocent Maela, carries the trophy he lifted last year onto the stage at the MTN8 launch on Wednesday in Johannesburg. Picture: Backpgepix

Orlando Pirates captain Innocent Maela is looking forward to facing his old teammate and “good friend” Vincent Pule when the Buccaneers take on SuperSport United in the MTN8 quarterfinals at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Pule joined SuperSport this season as a free agent after leaving the Buccaneers, and Pirates will have to be wary of the 32 year-old forward if he gets a chance to play this weekend.

“He is a good friend, a good player and a good human,” said Maela on Wednesday at the launch of the MTN8 in Auckland Park.

“You don’t spend six seasons at Pirates without a good spirit. I wish him all the best, and a successful and injury free season. Hopefully I get to say sorry (for beating you) to him after the match!

“I am looking forward to playing against him.”

‘I feel young again’

While Pule struggled with form and injuries in his last few seasons at Pirates, Maela has had his own share of injury problems of late, missing out on the Buccaneers starting line-up for much of last season.

“It will mean a lot to start the campaign and finish it without injuries,” said Maela.

“I do believe this season will be different. I played about six or seven season consistently, for the national team and Pirates and eventually the body was going to break down. I feel young again. An injury free season is what we all want, and hopefully it will happen.”

Pirates have been superb in knockout competitions since Jose Riveiro took over as head coach at the start of the 2022/23 season. They are going for a third consecutive MTN8 title, in a tournament that has now increased its prize money for the winning side from R8 million to R10 million.

Maela says good old graft is what has got Pirates in this position – they have also won the last two Nedbank Cups – and does not feel there is added pressure at the prospect of making it three MTN8s in a row.

“When you play for a team like Pirates the pressure is always there,” he said.

“Going into a new season you sit down and plan your expectations and go out and try your level best. I don’t think there is more pressure to win three in a row, there would have been more if we hadn’t won one in a while.”