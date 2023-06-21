Safa say sorry for ‘selling’ Galaxy’s Aubaas to Pirates

By Katlego Modiba

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has apologised to TS Galaxy president Tim Sukazi over the glaring error ahead of Bafana Bafana’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Morocco, where Bathusi Aubaas was listed as an Orlando Pirates player.

The error left Sukazi fuming and he called out the association on his Instagram account, demanding a public apology.

On Tuesday, the Galaxy boss took to the popular social media platform again to publish an email from SAFA CEO Lydia Monyepao who acknowledges the embarrassing mistake.

“On behalf of the association, please accept our sincere apologies on this mishap,” part of the email from Monyepao reads.

“We will do our outmost best to make sure an error of this nature does not occur again. We look forward to a continued positive working relationship with TS Galaxy and the PSL.”

A happy Sukazi

Sukazi who is on record saying the club hasn’t yet been approached for the newly-capped South African international is satisfied with the correspondence from SAFA.

“SAFA’s apology has been dully tendered and well received on the matter,” he said.

“It is now case closed from (the) TS Galaxy end and no further questions.”

Sukazi has also made it clear that he will not deny Aubaas an opportunity to move to greener pastures, should a good offer come for one of his most prized assets.