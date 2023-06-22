Jali starts training on his own, what’s next? Makaab explains 

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Andile Jali is one of the players whose next move is keenly awaited by local football supporters following his exit from Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 33-year-old was released by Sundowns a few weeks ago when he had just two months left on his contract. This was after he was allegedly suspended for misconduct.

Jali then went on holiday and posted videos and pictures of himself enjoying himself with his biker friends in his hometown of Matiele in the Eastern Cape.

But this week, he started training on his own, fueling speculation that he had found a new team. Jali has been heavily linked with a return to Orlando Pirates.

Jali also posted a tweet on Wednesday, with a picture that read “Next chapter, game on, it’s done”

But wearing a Sundowns vest on his first day of training confused many.

And Jali’s agent Mike Makaab has not helped the situation.

Speaking to Gagasi FM’s Simtho Dladla, Makaab said among moves that should not be ruled out was another season with, and didn’t finish his sentence.

“You know when we speak about a specific player like Andile Jali, there is a lot of speculation in the media,” said Makaab.

Jali not short of suitors

“AJ and I were in touch today and he has started doing his own preparation before the pre-season. This is so that whoever signs him will get an AJ in the right frame of mind and the right physical condition.

“I am hoping, really hoping that by next week we will have a clear indication of where his next step leads.

“And don’t rule out another season with… Don’t rule out a move to the Middle East or to China.”

Makaab has previously conceded that Jali was not short of suitors and that one or two of them were based in Gauteng. And with his experience, it should not be too difficult for Jali to find a new home.

He has previously played for Pirates and overseas in Belgium before returning to play his trade at Masandawana.

It is however believed that he had a fallout with coach Rulani Mokwena whose contract at Sundowns was recently extended for another four years.