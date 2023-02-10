Saile strikes as Chiefs wear down stubborn ten-man Maritzburg

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Christian Saile netted his first goal for Kaizer Chiefs, as they finally broke down ten-man Maritzburg United in extra time on Friday evening to move into the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup with a 2-0 win.

In front of a capacity crowd at the Harry Gwala Stadium, it was all Kaizer Chiefs in the first 20 minutes but they could not make it count.

They did have half chances with Mduduzi Shabalala getting two chances but they were dealt with by King Ndlovu in the Maritzburg goal.

With their continued pressing Chiefs caused problems for Maritzburg and Travis Graham was sent for an early shower a little under 10 minutes before the break.

This was after he had fouled Shabalala to receive his second yellow card, leaving his team a man short. Coach Fadlu Davids quickly made two changes to try and deal with the situation.

He pulled off Jose Ali Meza and Tebogo Thlolane and brought on Lungelo Bhengu and Keagan Ritchie.

Maritzburg were able to hold on for a draw going into the half time break. But they survived some nervy moments with Ndlovu pulling off two more good saves to keep them in the game.

Brilliant save

Maritzburg fought back and refused to let Chiefs have it easy. And that they almost scored first but Brandon Pietersen pulled of an excellent save to deny Rowan Human ,who came on in the second half for Karim Kimvuidi.

Chiefs tried to steal it towards the end but they still could not find the right passes to get through the Maritzburg defence, and the game went into extra time.

Amakhosi, however were in front inside two minutes of the extra half an hour. Substitute Happy Mashiane crossed from the left and Zitha Kwinika got his head to the ball at the back post, which Ndlovu could only tip onto his cross bar.

Saile was there to apply the finishing touch, celebrating wildly his first goal in his first start since arriving in the January transfer window.

Maritzburg came within inches of equalising in the second half of extra time when Amadou Soukouna hit the base of the post.

And Chiefs killed off the game in the 113th minutes as Ashley Du Preez steered in Mashiane’s cross at the back post.