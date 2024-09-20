Sekhukhune confirm Mbule loan signing from Sundowns

'The Babina Noko family welcomes Sipho and wishes him a productive stay,' read a club statement.

Sipho Mbule has signed for Sekhukhune United on a season-long loan from Mamelodi Sundowns. Picture: Sekhukhune United

Sekhukhune United on Friday evening confirmed that they have signed midfielder Sipho Mbule on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns for the rest of the season.

ALSO READ: Agent gives update on Chiefs target Appollis

The 26 year old former SuperSport midfielder has yet to play for Mamelodi Sundowns this season, and should now get an opportunity to feature regularly under Sekhukhune head coach Lehlohonolo Seema.

‘Master Chef’ Mbule

“Sekhukhune United would like to announce the signing of Sipho Mbule, on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns,” read a club statement.

“Mbule joines Babina Noko having played 51 matches in the past two seasons at the Choorklop-based out fit.

“‘Master Chef,’ as Mbule is affectionately known, will have his work cut out in a team that has been business-like in its acquisitions in the off-season.

“The Babina Noko family welcomes Sipho and wishes him a productive stay.”

Sekhukhune finished an impressive 4th place in last season’s Betway Premiership, qualifying for this season’s Caf Confederations Cup.

On Saturday, Seema’s side will hope to turn around a 1-0 deficit to Angolan side Lunda Sul in the second leg of their final Confederation Cup group stage qualifier at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

ALSO READ: Chiefs and Magesi in talks over ‘Ox’ – Report

Sekhukhune did get their Betway Premiership season off to a winning start on Wednesday evening, new DR Congo striker Andy Boyeli’s goal giving them a 1-0 win over newly-promoted Magesi FC.