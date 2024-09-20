Agent gives update on Chiefs target Appollis

'He remains contracted to Polokwane City. Any movements, you will be the first to know,' said Lance Davids.

The chances of Bafana Bafana star Oswin Appollis making a move to Kaizer Chiefs or Mamelodi Sundowns from Polokwane City are still hanging in the balance.

With the transfer deadline fast approaching, Appollis’ agent, the former Bafana midfielder Lance Davids, took to Twitter to say that as of right now, there is nothing to add on a move for the 23 year-old attacker.

“I’ve seen your requests for an update on Oswin Appollis given the interest shown by several clubs. As things stand, there is none – he remains contracted to Polokwane City. Any movements, you will be the first to know,” said Davids.

Chiefs have shown interest

Appollis has been the subject of transfer speculation for some time now, with Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr admitting his side held talks with Polokwane City.

Sundowns have also been reported to be in the race, but any club that wants to sign the Bafana star, who probably only added to his price tag after scoring twice for his country against South Sudan last month, is running out of time.