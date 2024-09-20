Chiefs and Magesi in talks over ‘Ox’ – Report

Sibongiseni Mthethwa could be on his way on loan to Magesi FC, according to SABC Sport.

Kaizer Chiefs and Magesi FC are in talks over a possible loan deal for Amakhosi midfielder Sibongiseni ‘Ox’ Mthethwa, according to a report from SABC Sport.

Mthethwa signed for Chiefs in September 2023 from Stellenbosch, but despite high expectations, battled to nail down a regular first team place at Amakhosi.

Chiefs’ Nabi not keen on Mthethwa

This season, he appears to be completely surplus to requirements at Naturena, with new Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi clearly not impressed enough with the central midfielder.

The 30 year-old could now be in with a chance of reviving his career at Clinton Larsen’s newly-promoted Magesi FC, but a deal needs to be done before the Premier Soccer League transfer window closes on Friday.

Back to the Limpopo?

Mthethwa did start his top flight career in the Limpopo province, representing Black Leopards, before moving to Stellies in January 2022.

Chiefs’ sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr has also confirmed the club are in talks with Polokwane City over a move to sign Oswin Appollis, with Mamelodi Sundowns also reported to be in the running to snap up the Bafana Bafana star in a late deadline day move.