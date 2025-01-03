Betway PSL

Sekhukhune secure loan signing of Pirates winger

Also joining Sekhukhune is Kagiso Mayinga from Gauteng ABC Motsepe League side Tembisa Hollywood Thunders..

Orlando Pirates winger Katlego Otladisa will spend the rest of the season on loan at Sekhukhune United. Photo: Sekhukhune media

Sekhukhune United have completed the signing of Orlando Pirates winger Katlego Otladisa on a six-month loan deal.

The 28-year-old will be hoping to get some game time at Babina Noko after struggling to break into the Pirates’ starting line-up since joining them from Marumo Gallants in July 2023.

After making just 12 appearances in all competitions for the Buccaneers during the 2023/24 season, Otladisa was yet to make an appearance for the team this season before making this move to Sekhukhune.

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro prefers Relebohile Mofokeng and Mohau Nkota on the wings, with Gilberto and Monnapule Saleng as his backup wingers.

Also joining Sekhukhune is Kagiso Mayinga from Gauteng ABC Motsepe League side Tembisa Hollywood Thunders. The 18-year-old midfielder joins Babina Noko on a permanent deal.

Sekhukhune announced the new signings on Friday afternoon. 

Betway Premiership Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) Sekhukhune United F.C.

