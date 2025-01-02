Ex-Chiefs, Sundowns star Billiat finds new home

Billiat had a great season with Yadah FC last season and was named among the 2024 Soccer Star of the Year finalist.

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Khama Billiat has joined Scottland FC in the Zimbabwe Premier League. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Khama Billiat has ended speculation about his future by joining Zimbabwe Premier League side Scottland FC on a free transfer.

After deciding against renewing his contract with Yadah FC, Billiat was linked with a move back to the Betway Premiership, with SuperSport United, Sekhukhune United and TS Galaxy all said to be keen to bring him back to South Africa.



ALSO READ: Muhsin Ertugral roped in to replace Eric Tinkler at Cape Town City

The 34-year-old, however, was officially unveiled on Thursday by the PSL newcomers.

“Khama Billiat is Scottish,” read a tweet from the club.

Billiat had a great season with Yadah FC last season and was named among the 2024 Soccer Star of the Year finalist.



ALSO READ: Nabi challenges Chiefs youngsters to be like ‘good’ Shabalala

He scored thirteen goals for the club, finishing the season in second place on the top goalscorers list, four goals behind Golden Boot winner Lynoth Chikuhwa of Highlanders.



The former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns winger also made 11 assists.