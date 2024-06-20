Sekhukhune snap up Kaizer Chiefs-linked striker

Sekhukhune United have confirmed the signing of Congolese striker Andy Boyeli from Zambian side Power Dynamos.

The 23 year-old had been linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs, but this was dismissed by Dynamos CEO Gibson Chaloba, before Babina Noko officially announced that they had signed Boyelo.

“I can categorically state that I’ve never received any enquiry from Kaizer Chiefs regarding Andy Boyeli,” Chaloba told FarPost.

Sekhukhune said in a statement that Boyeli is expected to join his new teammates next week.

“The Congolese goal ace joins Babina Noko on a three-year contract and is expected to arrive in Johannesburg early next week to join his new teammates for pre-season, having spent the break in his native country,” said the club.

Boyeli scored eight times for Dynamos in the Zambian Super League this season, and also netted three goals in four Caf Champions League appearances.

“The club wishes to thank the Board of Directors at Dynamos for the professional manner in which the negotiations for the transfer of Boyeli were handled,” continued the Sekhukhune statement.