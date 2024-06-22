Former Chiefs winger’s exit at Chippa explained

Chippa United co-coach Thabo September has revealed why Kamohelo Mahlatsi formed part of the mass exodus at the Gqeberha-based outfit ahead of the new season. The former Kaizer Chiefs winger was unlucky with injuries having joined the club on a short term.

His 11 appearances across all competitions weren’t enough to convince the Chilli Boys chairman Chippa Mpengesi to offer him a new contract. Mpengesi wielded the axe and parted ways with 16 players including former Orlando Pirates attacking midfielder Luvuyo Memela.

“Kamohelo has done well but after the injury, he struggled and he was not the same,” September said in an interview with Phakaaathi.



“What we needed from him was to get goals and create goals. Although he did well to make the structure of the team better but it just didn’t work out in terms of what we planned with him. We needed to make changes but Kamo did well for the football club.”

Ntsabo also on the move

Left back Azola Ntsabo is another high-profile name that was released after both parties failed to agree on a new deal. The announcement of the major clear-out was announced on Thursday

“Well, he (Ntsabo) did well for the club and we wanted him to stay but him and his agent wanted something different,” September revealed.

“They wanted to stay but under different terms in terms of salary.”