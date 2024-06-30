Sekhukhune United appoint new head coach

Hyballa becomes the second German coach to join the PSL after Sead Ramovic of TS Galaxy.

Sekhukhune United have appointed Peter Hyballa as new head coach. (Pic Sekhukhune United media)

Sekhukhune United have confirmed the appointment of German coach Peter Hyballa as their new coach of the 2024/25 DStv Premiership season.

Sekhukhune United wishes to welcome Herr Peter Hyballa as Head Coach to the Club.



Sekhukhune had been linked with several local coaches including Jwaneng Galaxy coach Morena Ramoreboli but have opted for Hyballa.



“Sekhukhune United wishes to welcome Herr Peter Hyballa as Head Coach to the Club,” read a statement from Babina Noko.

