Local Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

1 minute read

30 Jun 2024

03:54 pm

Sekhukhune United appoint new head coach

Hyballa becomes the second German coach to join the PSL after Sead Ramovic of TS Galaxy.

Sekhukhune United appoint new head coach

Sekhukhune United have appointed Peter Hyballa as new head coach. (Pic Sekhukhune United media)

Sekhukhune United have confirmed the appointment of German coach Peter Hyballa as their new coach of the 2024/25 DStv Premiership season.

Sekhukhune had been linked with several local coaches including Jwaneng Galaxy coach Morena Ramoreboli but have opted for Hyballa.

“Sekhukhune United wishes to welcome Herr Peter Hyballa as Head Coach to the Club,” read a statement from Babina Noko.

Hyballa becomes the second German coach to join the PSL after Sead Ramovic of TS Galaxy.

Read more on these topics

DStv Premiership Sekhukhune United F.C.

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Late GNU twist? MK party ‘seemingly’ ditches demand to fire Ramaphosa
Load Shedding Stage 2 load shedding: Eskom’s forecast for the rest of winter
Opinion ‘Bunch of losers’: Even in defeat, the ANC and DA refuse to be humble
Local News Community Chat: Would you report your neighbour for having an illegal connection?
Politics WATCH: South Africans losing trust in ANC and DA – Analyst

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES