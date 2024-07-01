Local Soccer

The news of Shonga's passing was confirmed by the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) on Sunday.

Former Pirates striker Justin Shonga has dies

Former Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune United striker Justin Shonga has passed away. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Former Zambia and Orlando Pirates striker Justin Shonga has died at the age of 27.

ALSO READ: Ex-Pirates midfielder Makaringe completes City switch

The news of Shonga’s passing was confirmed by the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) on Sunday.

“Zambia police deputy spokesperson Dan Mwale has confirmed [the news] in an interview with the FAZ media team. Mwale said Shonga died at Sikanze Police Hospital [in Lusaka] after a short illness. More details will be availed later,” read a tweet from FAZ on Sunday.

Pirates expressed shock following Shonga’s death.

“Orlando Pirates is devastated to learn of the passing of our former player, Justin Shonga . Our thoughts go out to his family and friends,” read a tweet from Pirates.

Shonga joined Pirates from Nkwazi FC in September 2017 and played for the Buccaneers for three years before leaving them to join Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in October 2020.

The 27-year-old also spent time at Cape Town City, Ismaily SC in Egypt and Sekhukhune United before a return to Nkwazi in 2023.

Prior to his death, Shonga was on the books of Najran Sports Club in Saudi Arabiaer, whom he joined in January.

