Shabba delighted as fans in Qatar remember 2010 World Cup golazo

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Former Bafana Bafana star Siphiwe “Shabba” Tshabalala was left blushing when Germany fans described their love for him.

ALSO READ: Belgium slip to shock World Cup defeat by Morocco

In a video Shabba posted on Twitter on Sunday, a group of young German fans are captured on their way to the stadium for their game against Spain.

Its 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the Germany and Spain fans are enroute to the stadium for their crucial game tonight and then this⬆️????????????????

I have no words to describe how grateful and blessed I am ????????

Thank you my brother @benji_lesh for capturing this moment ✊???? pic.twitter.com/S6i8wd0jQB — Siphiwe Tshabalala (@siphiweshabba) November 27, 2022

One fan is asked what his name is and he responds by singing, “Tshabalala” and smiles.

He is then asked if he was in South Africa for the 2010 World Cup but he says he was too young then.

“No, I was way too young back then, but everyone knows Tshabalala in Germany. He scored one of the most epic goals ever scored in a World Cup,” says the young fan.

HIs friends then join him in chanting “Tshabalala, Tshabalala”. Shabba captioned the video with words of gratitude.

“It is the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar and Germany and Spain fans are enroute to the stadium for their crucial game tonight.

“I have no words to describe how grateful and blessed I am. Thank you my brother @benji_lesh for capturing this moment,” wrote Tshabalala.

His goal against Mexico back in June 11, 2010 was nominated for the Puskas award but it did not win.

It has always been celebrated and described as one of the best goals scored in the World Cup.

In a quick move by Bafana in the first half, the ball ended in front of Tshabalala who then unleashed a volley and beat the Mexico keeper.

It sent the packed FNB Stadium into rapturous and wild celebrations as the tournament got the kick off it deserved.

Mexico however managed to pull one back in the second half and the game ended 1-1, and Bafana failed to progress past the group stages on home soil.

The 38-year-old former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder has recently revealed that he still yearns to play at professional level.

After leaving Chiefs, he went to Turkey where he stayed for two years before returning home and signing for AmaZulu FC.

He has not had any luck finding a club since leaving Usuthu where rumours of a clash of egos between him and then coach Benni McCarthy were reported.