Top 10 Africa-born players at World Cup in Qatar with foreign teams

There are close to 20 players with African roots who are playing for foreign countries at the World Cup in Qatar.

The story of how former Ballon D’or winner George Weah fought for his son, Timothy Weah to get US citizenship so he can play for them has left some baffled.

Weah, who used to star for big European sides including AC Milan is currently the state president of Liberia.

But his son, Timothy Weah is starring for Yanks in Qatar where he scored in their first game which set them up for qualification for the knockout stages.

Some feel that this move deprived Liberia of a great talent. But looking at it realistically, Thomas was unlikely to ever play at the World Cup with Liberia.

The North African country has never qualified for the World Cup in their history and seldom make the continental showpiece, the Africa Cup of Nations.

But what is more interesting is that the people of Liberia still celebrate Timothy and were reported to have held big celebrations when he scored last week.

And Timothy is not the only one. South Africa also have a player at the World Cup despite not qualifying for the tournament.

There are many players with African roots who have preferred to play for the wealthier and better organised foreign countries.

Here we look at the 18 who are in Qatar with various countries