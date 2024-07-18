Chiefs prepare to face Qatari opponents in Türkiye

'Türkiye is a great choice for Chiefs' pre-season camp,' Amakhosi legend Pollen Ndlanya told the Chiefs website.

Kaizer Chiefs’ training camp in Türkiye will continue on Saturday when they take on Qatari side Al Shahaniya in a friendly in Istanbul.

Amakhosi have been preparing for the new season in Türkiye along with new head coach Nasreddine Nabi, who was finally confirmed as the new man in charge at Chiefs last week.

Chiefs legends Pollen Ndlanya and Siphiwe Tshabalala, meanwhile, both of whom have played in Türkiye, have backed the decision to prepare in the European nation.

“The competitive atmosphere and professional setup will be a great test for the players. Türkiye is a football-loving country with a rich history of producing talented players,”

Another Bafana Bafana star who shone in Türkiye and played for Chiefs was the late John ‘Shoes’ Moshoeu.

Moshoeu spent a decade in the Turkish league before returning to play for Chiefs in 2003.

“Shoes was a hero in Türkiye, a true legend. His skill and talent were revered by the Turkish fans, and he remains an icon in their football history,” added Ndlanya, while Tshabalala also said he was struck by how much ‘Shoes’ was admired when he moved to Turkey in 2018.

: “When I arrived in Türkiye, I felt the presence of Shoes everywhere,” he told the Chiefs website.

“The fans still spoke about him with so much passion and respect. It was amazing to see how much he meant to them. When we played against Fenerbahçe in Istanbul, I was amazed by the respect and admiration the Turkish fans had for Shoes.”

No Ntwari

Chiefs’ new Rwandan goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari will not be joining his teammates in Türkiye, as he could not get a visa in time to attend the camp, according to a report from FarPost.

Amakhosi are expected back in South Africa next week, where they will continue preparations for the new campaign. Nabi’s side will not be participating in the season’s opening knockout competition, the MTN8, as they finished tenth in last season’s DStv Premiership, their lowest ever finish in the Premier Soccer League era.