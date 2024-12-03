Sibisi praises Pirates character despite Stellies defeat

'The boys showed it a lot, even when we conceded we didn't put our heads down, we kept pushing for an equaliser,' said the Pirates defender.

Nkosinathi Sibisi believes Pirates played well, despite the loss to Stellies on Sunday. Picture: Backpagepix

Orlando Pirates defender Nkosinathi Sibisi says Pirates could have played for another 90 minutes against Stellenbosch on Sunday, and they still wouldn’t have hit the back of the net!

ALSO READ: Riveiro – Pirates did not put up a ‘zero points performance’

The Buccaneers dropped their first Betway Premiership points of the season as they went down 1-0 at Orlando Stadium, Stellies’ Devin Titus grabbing the only goal of the game.

Pirates stay second

The result, on the back of seven successive league wins to start the season, meant Pirates stayed in second place in the table, level on points with Mamelodi Sundowns.

“It was a very disappointing result, losing again to Stellenbosch at home,” Sibisi told Pirates media after the match.

The Buccaneers also lost 3-2 at home to Stellenbosch in the corresponding fixture last season.

“I think they got one chance and they took it. They played with a low block, which is very difficult to break down.

“But we move (on). This team (Pirates) has character. The boys showed it a lot, even when we conceded we didn’t put our heads down, we kept pushing for an equaliser. But it wasn’t to be. I think even after another 90 minutes, we wouldn’t have scored. Credit to Stellenbosch, they came with a game plan, and it worked.”

Sibisi and Pirates’ Champions League challenge

Pirates will now have to pick themselves up for a massive Caf Champions League game at home to Al Ahly on Saturday afternoon.

ALSO READ: Sundowns’ Mngqithi defends under-fire Sales

The Buccaneers got their Champions League Group C campaign off to a fantastic start with a 2-1 win in Algeria against CR Belouizdad. If they can follow that up with a win over the Red Devils it will put Pirates into an already strong position to make it to the quarterfinals.