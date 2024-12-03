Sundowns’ Mngqithi not getting carried way with top spot

'Our focus at this stage is not on whether we are on top of the log or not,' said the Sundowns head coach.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi insists that it’s too early to get carried away with their position on the Betway Premiership log. The Brazilians are level on 21 points with Orlando Pirates but a better goal difference puts them on top after eight rounds of matches.

Sundowns leapfrogged the Buccaneers on the log standings to assume pole position following the 3-0 win over Sekhukhune United last Saturday. Pirates could’ve reclaimed top spot but their 1-0 loss to Stellenbosch FC meant they remained in second position.

ALSO READ: Sibisi praises Pirates character despite Stellies defeat

“Our focus at this stage is not on whether we are on top of the log or not. It’s more about looking at our cycles and whether we are achieving our targets or not,” Mngqithi said.

“We’ve achieved our target in the first cycle (of five matches) and we’re close to achieving our targets in the second cycle. That looks positive for us because our main way of looking at this thing is to try and make sure that we respect the process and don’t get carried away.

“Sometimes there’s no need to put pressure on the team, there’s no need to panic and I think the boys are responding the way we’d love them to.”

Masandawana set a new record points tally of 73 last season. To beat that they can afford to drop just 13 points in their final 22 matches of the campaign this time around.

“I even remember when we got 71 points (to win the league in the 2015/16 season), in our first cycle (of five games) we only had 7 points and this time around we have 12. And we are close to achieving what should be our target for the second cycle,” Mngqithi added.

“So I’m excited by that because it says the progress is still within reach of what we want to achieve and nothing has really gone south – that is the most encouraging thing. As for the position (top of the table), I don’t think it’s the most important thing.

ALSO READ: Riveiro – Pirates did not put up a ‘zero points performance’

“It can cause you a lot of bad feelings when it keeps changing like this and you end up starting to think that you’re not doing well. Maybe you slump somewhere and you must try to recover elsewhere so I’m happy with how the team has progressed.”