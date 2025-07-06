Betway PSL

Mamelodi Sundowns release two star players

Picture of Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

6 July 2025

01:57 pm

Sundowns confirmed the duo's exit from Chloorkop via social media on Sunday.

Mamelodi Sundowns have released Rivaldo Coetzee. Photo: hakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the departures of midfielders Lebohang Maboe and Rivaldo Coetzee ahead of the coming season.

Maboe spent last season on loan at SuperSport United, while Coetzee struggled to get regular game time at Sundowns last campaign after recovering from a long-term injury.

Sundowns confirmed the duo’s exit from Chloorkop via social media on Sunday.

“After 7 memorable years, 12 trophies, 183 appearances and that unforgettable league winning hattrick – the Yellow Nation bids farewell to Lebohang Maboe.

“Masandawana wishes you nothing but success as you enter your next chapter,” read a tweet from Sundowns.

“The Yellow Nation thanks Rivaldo Coetzee for eight years as a Sandawana.

“After winning 14 trophies in his time with the Club and making over 130 appearances, the Mamelodi Sundowns family wishes you all the best in your next chapter,” read another one.

Sundowns are expected to make more player exit in the coming days to make room for the anticipated new arrivals. 

