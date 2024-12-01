Betway PSL

1 Dec 2024

Sibisi says Pirates confident ahead of Stellenbosch clash

“For us it was a major confidence booster to get a victory away from home," said the Bucs defender.

Nkosinathi Sibisi during the Orlando Pirates media day at Rand Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday. Picture: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates defender Nkosinathi Sibhas claims that the win over CR Belouizdad in the CAF Champions League midweek will serve as a confidence booster for his side ahead of their Betway Premiership clash against Stellenbosch FC on Sunday.

The Buccaneers will host Stellies in what is expected to be an entertaining clash at the Orlando Stadium at 5.30pm.

“For us it was a major confidence booster to get a victory away from home. Playing in Africa is never easy, so for us to get that kind of result, I think it speaks to the character of the whole group you know,” said Sibisi.

Pirates have started the season on a high note, winning all seven of their opening league matches. They are second on log behind Mamelodi Sundowns, but only on goal difference as both teams are on 21 points, but the Buccaneers have a game in hand over the Brazilians.

If they avoid defeat today, Pirates will retain their position at the top of the Betway Premiership standings. 

But in fifth-placed Stellies, they meet a side that handed them three defeats in league and cup matches last season. Pirates won the last encounter between the sides beating them 3-1 in the final of the MTN8 earlier this season.

Steve Barker’s side will also be looking to bounce back to winning ways after going for three matches without a win.

They lost 2-0 to Stade Malien in a CAF Confederation Cup clash away in Mali midweek.

Betway Premiership Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) Stellenbosch F.C.

