Sibisi wants to help Pirates win silverware

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates defender Nkosinathi Sibisi says playing for the Buccaneers is a big step in his career and he wants to help the club win silverware this season.



Sibisi joined Pirates from Golden Arrows prior to the start of the season, joining a club he says he grew up supporting.

“I think I’ve made the best decision to join Pirates, it has always been a dream of mine to play for the club. This is a club that I grew up supporting when I was a kid, so being part of the team is special for me. I want to achieve a lot of with the team and I believe that I can help in winning trophies, that is something that I really want and I believe it will happen,” said the defender.

“We have started well so far this season and if we can be consistent we will achieve a lot of things. I believe we have a very good team and we have a very good squad that is very competitive. So, that alone makes me believe that we can a lot of trophies. I know that it is not going to be simple, but it is something that can happen.”

Sibisi also heaped praise on the “knowledgeable” Pirates technical team and head coach Jose Riveiro.

“I think we have one of the best technical teams in the country, our coaches are very knowledgeable and they know what they are doing. Coach Jose is a simple guy who has been in the football industry for a long and his philosophy is very simple. He just wants his players to play football and not complicate things, he is that simple. Another thing is that he likes hard workers and he is someone who doesn’t really like raising his voice,” he added.

“And coach Mandla Ncikazi is also the same, plus I have worked with him at Arrows. He is a good guy who likes motivating his players and wants them to believe In themselves.”