Rayners’ African dream and optimism for SuperSport

Ntokozo Gumede

SuperSport United forward Iqraam Rayners is hopeful that he can help the side finish in the two top of the DStv Premiership standings or win the Nedbank Cup this season.



Rayners has revealed that the team’s main target is to qualify for next season’s Caf Champions League or Caf Confederation Cup.

There are a number of ways to be part of the continent’s premium inter-club competitions, with the golden ticket to the Champions League being winning the DStv Premiership or finishing second, while winning the Nedbank Cup and finishing third on the log guarantees you a place in the Confederation Cup.

There is, however, another route into the the Confed Cup, for instance, if the league winner also wins the Nedbank Cup, the runner-up in the cup takes up the spot in the Confed Cup, provided that the particular side did not finish second in the DStv Premiership.

African Dream

Rayners’ wish to play in African competition is not farfetched as The Spartans did reach the Confederation Cup final in 2017 only to lose to TP Mazembe.

“We have a good team, a young team but there are experienced players that can help the youngsters so we are going to fight for every title that is remaining. We are going to fight to play in Africa next season,” said Rayners.

However, if they reach any of the continental spectacles, Matsatsantsa A Pitori will have to make a habit of sweeping aside most teams in the league, particularly the big teams. SuperSport have had mixed results against heavyweights so far this season as they drew against Orlando Pirates and beat rivals Mamelodi Sundowns, but they lost to Kaizer Chiefs this past weekend.

Personal Growth

Last season, Rayners played 24 games and produced a return of an underwhelming three goals in all competitions. He’s made seven appearances so far this season and is yet to open his scoring account. However, he is confident that he can turn things around this season.

“I started slow at the beginning of the season but I kept my head high and things are looking much better now. I took it one game at a time and that was to build my confidence.

“But at the end of the day it is not about me, it is about teamwork and there are guys who always help me improve and help me correct things I might be doing wrong. If I am not the one who plays, there are always going to be other guys who play.”