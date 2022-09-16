Ex-Pirates midfielder Ndlovu excited with ‘big’ SuperSport move

Ntokozo Gumede

Siphesihle Ndlovu has describes his move to SuperSport United as a “big” career move after he fell out of favour at Orlando Pirates.

The 25-year-old joins Matsatsantsa a Pitori on a one-year deal with an option to extend his contract.

????NEW SINGING ALERT????



SuperSport United would like to confirm the signature of Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu on a one-year-deal with an option to extend. #NdlovuIsUnified | #MatsatsantsaUnified pic.twitter.com/asAV8NiqqO— SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) September 16, 2022

“This is a very big move for my career and I am very excited to join SuperSport. Coach Gavin Hunt is an ambitious coach who likes to win. The club has won a lot of trophies in the past seven seasons and I would like to play a part in making new memories and history,” said Ndlovu.

“I had an opportunity to come and play for SuperSport at the age of 15 but unfortunately I was not picked. I am very grateful to be here. I cannot wait to put on the blue and white. I hope I will help the team to finish as high as we can in the league and we have a coach who is a winner and who is very ambitious,” he added.

ALSO READ: Mokwena lauds Broos for giving Zwane another shot at Bafana

Hunt, who has been in search of a well-established midfielder since joining SuperSport, says he is delighted to have finally landed a tried and tested player.

“I’m very excited to have Ndlovu in our team. This is one area in which he will bring good energy in the middle of the park, he is versatile and can play in many formations like he did back in his days in Maritzburg. He’s the right age for us, obviously we will have to settle him in as quickly as possible and I’m looking forward to working with him,” said the SuperSport mentor.



Ndlovu, a former Maritzburg United star player, joined the Buccaneers in the 2019/20 season and went on to make about 50 appearances for the club.



He struggled for game time last season, making only 14 appearances in all competitions for Pirates.