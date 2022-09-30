Solomons hopes to repay Chiefs faithful for penalty miss

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs defender Dillan Solomons has a bone to chew with AmaZulu FC who are their next opponent in the MTN8 semi finals.

Solomons says they know how important it is for them to win the first leg at FNB Stadium tomorrow at 3pm. The second leg will be played in Durban a fortnight later.

Solomons missed a penalty the last time the two sides met. And he says he hopes he can get one again so he can convert it because he feels he owes them that much. Had he scored the penalty, Chiefs would have won the game.

“I mean it (taking penalties) is something that I take pride in. Last season at Swallows I was the designated penalty taker. And missing one is not good for me.

“I don’t like missing penalties but you have to take these things in football. It was disappointing, especially the way I missed it,” says Solomons.

“If I had at least made the keeper make a save… But I missed the target completely. That was quite disappointing for me.

“But with games coming thick and fast, there is no time to even think about that. It is just about doing well for the team.”

Chiefs’ results since the beginning of the season have been a mixed bag. Arthur Zwane’s side have failed to find consistency or rhythm.

But in their last game, a 2-1 win over SuperSport United in a league game showed signs of improvement. The team looked to be getting some shape.

But now they have a cup game which is aptly called Wafa-Wafa which loosely translates to do or die and this means they might have to change their system and take a gamble.

Solomons however disagrees and says they want to continue playing the way they have been. Zwane also said the same.

“Look, we don’t have to change our identity,” says Solomons. “We still want to play the same system all the time.

“We know the dynamics of the game are going to be different because it is a cup game. Cup and league games are different.

“So, we know we have to get out there and win (at all costs) especially because the first leg is at home. We don’t let anyone come out with anything when we are home,” says Solomons.