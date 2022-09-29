Solomons proud of Du Preez despite poor showing at Bafana

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Ashley Du Preez is obviously one of the players Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was referring to when he said some players would not be back in his next camp.

ALSO READ: ‘Who wouldn’t?’ – Solomons on choosing Chiefs over Royal AM

Broos was irritated after Bafana’s slender 1-0 win over Botswana in a friendly game at FNB Stadium on Tuesday. After the match he went on a tirade.

Broos said the performance was below par and it showed that while some players may be stars in the PSL, they come short at international level.

Du Preez had a game to forget. He was off form and wasted two good chances in the first half which killed his confidence.

His teammates at Chiefs however are happy for him, especially Dillan Solomons who is Du Preez’s homeboy from Stellenbosch.

“Look, we are obviously proud of him for that achievement. That was his first call-up… For someone from Stellenbosch, I mean, it is what dreams are made of,” says Solomons.

“It was not the game he would want to remember but he was there and he tried. He gave his all and now he has to come back to Chiefs and keep doing what he does and more Bafana call-ups will come.

“Improvement from those Bafana games will come. So, hopefully he will come back and hit the ground running,” added Solomons.

He also has his own ambitions of representing the country at senior level and says he will work hard to catch Broos’ eye.

“For me, it is about being consistent,” he said when asked what he thinks it would take for him to get a Bafana call-up.

“I think that is something I want to improve a lot in. If you are consistent the coach will have a look at you.

“So, that is something I need to improve on and have more games where people can say it was a standout performance and then the coach will look at me.”