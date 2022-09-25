Dolly goes from hero to villain as Chiefs lose to Royal AM in Macufe Cup

Khaya Ndubane

Keagan Dolly went from being a hero to being the villain as Kaizer Chiefs lost 4-2 on penalties against Royal AM in the Macufe Cup at the Free State Stadium on Sunday.



The game had to be decided on penalties after the teams were locked at 1-1 after 90 minutes of football.



With this being a friendly match both teams started the game with fringe players with the likes of Erick Mathoho and Samir Nurkovic getting much needed game time.



Thwihli Thwahla were forced to make an early change when Kethukuthala Ndlovu suffered an off-the-ball injury. Jabulani Ncobeni came on for him.



With no clear-cut chances created early on, Shane Roberts tried his luck from long range in the 17th minute, but his shot was saved by Brandon Petersen.



Mathoho almost put the ball into his own net when he tried to clear a cross with a header in the 25th minute, but the ball went narrowly over the crossbar, much to the relief of Petersen who was off his line.



Chiefs struggled to pose threat to the Royal AM defence in the first half with crosses from Happy Mashiane, Edmilson Dove and Reeve Frosler failing to find Wandile Duba upfront with the game remaining 0-0 at the half-time break.



Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane introduced Bruce Bvuma for Petersen at the beginning of the second half and few minutes later he took out Mathoho and brought in Njabulo Ngcobo.



Amakhosi then took the game to Thwihli Thwahla as they look for the opening goal, but the Royal AM defence stood strong, with Chiefs forced to take long range shots at goals.



With Chiefs pushing more men forward they looked vulnerable at the back and substitute Ruzaigh Gamildien managed to punish them on the break, beating offside trap and beating Bvuma wil a low shot in the 87th minute.



Chiefs wasted a good chance to equalise in the 90th minute when they were awarded a free kick in a good position. Keagan Dolly tried to play it short, but Royal AM dealt with the danger.



Just as Thwihli Thwahla thought they had won the match and claimed their maiden Macufe Cup, Dolly made amends of the earlier poor free kick and equalised for Chiefs with a brilliantly taken free kick.



Dolly and Thato Mokoena failed to convert from the spot during the penalty shootout, to give Royal AM their first Macufe Cup triumph.



