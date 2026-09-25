Stellenbosch FC snap up former Kaizer Chiefs star Njabulo Blom

Blom has expressed delight at joining Stellies and being reunited with his former Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt.

Stellenbosch FC on Friday announced the signing of former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Njabulo Blom.

The 26-year-old joins Stellies on a season-long loan from Indonesian Super League side Borneo Samarinda.

“Stellenbosch Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Njabulo Blom on a season-long loan from Indonesian Super League side Borneo Samarinda,” read a statement from Stellies.

“Formalities were concluded ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline, and the twice-capped Bafana Bafana midfielder has since arrived in Stellenbosch, where he will spend the remainder of the season plying his trade for the Maroons.

“Blom arrives in the Winelands with domestic and international experience to his name, having previously enjoyed two spells with Kaizer Chiefs, either side of a stint abroad with Major League Soccer outfit St. Louis City in the United States of America.”

Blom has expressed delight at joining Stellies and being reunited with his former Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt.

“I’m excited to be here, and to start this journey in a new environment,” said Blom. “I’m looking forward to the challenge and building relationships with my new teammates. I will do my best to help the team and see what we can achieve together.

“Stellenbosch is a professional and well-run club, and players who have played here in the past have enjoyed success, so I felt that it was a good environment for me to grow and to play competitive football again.

“I know coach Gavin [Hunt] demands a lot from his players, and that will also help me improve and get back to my best.”

Blom, who will don jersey No. 35, could make his debut against his former club Chiefs when the two sides meet in a Betway Premiership clash on Saturday, 17 October 2026.