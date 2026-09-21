Kodisang faces race against time to secure new club

With the PSL transfer window set to close, time is running out for Kodisang to find a new club.

Mamelodi Sundowns winger Kobamelo Kodisang is reportedly facing a race against time to secure a new club before the PSL transfer window closes on September 21.

Kodisang training alone

The 27-year-old has reportedly been placed on an individual training programme to maintain his fitness while his agent, Mike Makaab, continues to explore potential loan options.

Kodisang joined Sundowns from Portuguese side Moreirense on a five-year deal in 2024, but he has struggled to establish himself in the first team. The former Platinum Stars player spent part of last season on loan at AVS Futebol SAD in Portugal.

However, the move was cut short after Kodisang made just four appearances during his six-month spell. He subsequently returned to South Africa and joined Stellenbosch FC on loan in another attempt to secure regular first-team football.

A spell on the sidelines?

That move also failed to produce the desired results, with Kodisang struggling for consistent game time and often having to settle for minutes from the bench. With the PSL transfer window set to close, time is running out for Kodisang to find a new club.

Should he fail to secure a move before the deadline, he could face a spell on the sidelines until the next transfer window opens in January.